The Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce held its Denim and Diamonds Annual Membership Meeting Awards Dinner Tuesday, April 26. Awards were presented to businesses, civic leaders and other individuals for their outstanding contributions to the Athens-Limestone community.
There was a tie for the 2021-2022 Citizen of the Year award, with Felicia Lambert, the director of marketing and position recruitment at Athens-Limestone Hospital, and Brian Moore, president of Martin and Cobey Construction Co., Inc., each receiving the award.
“This award recognizes an individual who embodies the principles of community leadership, integrity and promotes the good of the community through volunteer activities,” chamber chairman Ray Neese said.
Athens-Limestone Chamber president Pammie Jimmar presented two special awards in memory of Frank Travis and Kathy Cothren — two individual who dedicated their life to service to others and their community. Holly Hollman and Amy Golden with the City of Athens accepted the awards honoring Travis and Cothren.
The Christopher/Dean Award was created to recognize a special public servant. This year the award was presented to the award’s namesake, Betty Christopher and Willa Dean Morgan, for their positive influence as mentors to other chamber ambassadors.
Debra Porter, membership and operations director, was recognized for her 10 years of service to the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce.
“Tonight I thought it would be so befitting to honor you and thank you for your dedication to the chamber,” Jimmar said as she recognized Porter.
The ceremonial passing of the gavel from Neese to chairman-elect William Ming concluded the evening.
“Ray’s leadership has been great. Bringing us out of the pandemic and guiding us, I have learned a lot from you,” Ming said.
The complete list of award winners at the 2022 Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Meeting:
Citizens of the Year: Felicia Lambert and Brian L. Moore
Public Servant of the Year: Holly Hollman
Business Person of the Year: Taz Morell
Emerging Business of the Year: Express Employment Professionals
Small Business of the Year (1-10) employees: Athens Florist and Gifts
Small Business of the Year (11-50) employees: Athens Creekside Drugs
Small Business of the Year (51-plus) employees: T&C Stamping
Ambassador of the Year : Brooke Battles Burns
