Kind, compassionate, gracious, and encouraging are just a few words that describe Helen Greenhaw. Helen, 80, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, October 18, according to her family. Our prayers are with the Greenhaw family and her many friends. Several of those she impacted as an educator or brought joy to as a friend spoke about why Helen Greenhaw will always be remembered and greatly missed.
Remembrances
Alice Beattie Tiller“Sitting here thinking about Helen and her wonderful family ... just heartbroken. We were neighbors; we carpooled to get my Allyson and her Sparkle to/from middle school. We remained close friends through all these years. I’ve never met a more thoughtful, heart warming friend.
Her greatest gift to me was a handwritten heart on a card. It was stuck on our door when we arrived home from the Huntsville Hospital on February 28, 2017; my sweet sister had just passed away. That card has been on our refrigerator since that night.
Helen is one of ‘God’s Angels’ that walks among us.”
Marsha White“Helen was a vital part of our community. She loved Athens and always worked to make it a better place. Our son Cory took her home economics class for college bound students. We always credit her with fostering his love of cooking. She helped him make it through those college years.”
Marc Collins
“I love that every time I come back to Athens, she ALWAYS made sure she made me a homemade poundcake. Her poundcake is THE BEST. Always made with love and always a lovely note telling me how proud she was of me and loved me.”
Leah Oakley
“I absolutely loved her! I had her as my home economics teacher. She tried her best to teach me to sew. I could not get pockets on my outfit to save my life. She finally said, ‘well, Leah, that outfit will look just fine without pockets.’ It has been a joke to this day. What a sweet, precious lady. To this day she still encouraged us by bringing newspaper articles and sweet notes by our house. You don’t get much better than Helen Greenhaw. She was perfect in every way. She’s like Mary Poppins, you know, perfect in every way.”
Kaye McFarlen
“Helen Greenhaw was a friend, mentor, worker, comforter, and one of the best people to share a laugh. There are so many events and causes that have been successful due to her work. She was never one to seek the spotlight but preferred to work behind the scenes: you better believed she worked. She had high standards and encouraged those around her to meet those standards and exceed them. I knew her first as a neighbor, then as a teacher, later as mentor but lastly as special friend. All of us; staff, volunteers and the Board of Directors at the United Way of Athens-Limestone County and Limestone Area Community Foundation are better and stronger for being a part of the community she served.”
Holly Hollman
“In February 2021, we got snow, and I took a photo of my house (Helen’s old house) at night and posted it on Facebook. She called one phone about 9:30 p.m., and I missed her call, and she left a long voicemail. She called my other phone and left a long voicemail. When I saw both phones had messages from her late at night, I was worried something had happened. When I listened to my over 2 minute voicemail, I laughed. She made sure to brag about how pretty the picture was, and said she had been meaning to take a photo of the house to make copies for her sisters for Christmas — obviously she had already missed Christmas, she said. She thought this picture would be perfect ... but ... could I go back out and take it again? If it was too much trouble, she understood. But if it wasn’t too much trouble, would I take it again, but this time, could I make sure all the lights were on across the rooms in the front of the house so lights would be on in every window? and this time could I shut the front door?
Well, I wasn’t going to tell Helen no, so I got ready and was about to walk down the steps when I realized that I would leave footprints in the snow. I could just hear her calling back and asking me to let it snow some more to cover up the footprints and take it again! I figured out a way to get to the side of the front stoop, get to my neighbor’s yard and walk out into the street without any footprints showing.”
“On Oct. 12, Helen joined Chief Floyd Johnson, Charles Cothren and me for lunch. She was in good spirits. I remember she waffled about getting the onion straws (we were at Ro’s) and caved and got them because she said they were so good. She made us eat some of them so she wouldn’t eat them all. Later that afternoon, I received a long text from her, so I called her. “You’ve asked too many questions for text,” I laughed. We talked for a while. In fact, I talked to her until I got to church for Bible study. Throughout the conversation, she asked me about my house project (her family used to own my house, so she loved keeping up with anything I did from decorating to upgrades). She asked me about Amy Golden, because she has a birthday coming up, and she wanted details on what we were going to do to celebrate. Amy’s daughter recently had a baby, and she wanted advice on picking out a gift. Then she talked about Charles, and how she was worried how he was doing without Kathy. Helen taught Kathy at Ardmore and knew Charles from the moment he started dating Kathy. They were always close. Kathy died earlier this year from cancer, and Helen told me she was going to call Charles and talk to him about not making any big decisions at least for a year. That’s so Helen. Thinking of others, always. That was our last conversation. I’m so thankful I remembered to tell her I loved her.”
Mayor Ronnie Marks
“She will be terribly missed. It seems like we are saying that way too much in this community. What a wonderful person she has been to all of us. She’s been so good to always help everybody and she always seems to think about everyone except herself.
I have so many pictures. She took pictures of everything and not long ago, she had a birthday party and I was at Applebee’s when some of her other friends were there celebrating with her. I acted like I was going to get up on the table and dance for her.
She and her daughter came by one day with her grandchildren. They came by to visit me and brought me cupcakes when I turned the big 78. She acted like she thought it was my 80th birthday and then told me she couldn’t find a card that said 78 — I just didn’t buy that. She turned 80 just a few weeks ago and I took a picture of her with me in a chair as they were doing Happy Birthday. I gave her a cupcake that said 8 X 10.
Her personality and the way she treated people was so kind and with so much compassion for our community. Always trying to make a difference. These last few years have been tough. So many in our city and those that have passed away with cancer and now this horrible thing that has happened to Helen. Our love and prayers and gratitude and fond memories go out to everybody, family and friends, that knew Helen.”
Wayne Reynolds“Helen Greenhaw is one of the most outstanding and compassionate individuals I have ever known. She’s in my Sunday school class. She was an exemplary teacher and she and her family stand out as leaders in this community for decades.
I got more cards from her over the time I was sick and recovering than anything else. Helen is the most compassionate and caring person and outreaching person that I think is in Athens.”
“Helen joined her Husband Jack and her savior Jesus Christ at 12:32 today. I knew her as a fellow educator, Sunday school member and friend for decades. She was the epitome of southern grace and beauty caring for others and loving everyone. She was as unique as her handwriting, and I miss her and pray for all of us as we have lost a great treasure.”
Chairman Collin Daly
“She is the person in Limestone County that every time I had my picture in the paper, or an article, she would cut it out and mail it to me. She loved keeping up with current events and she has been a pillar and rock of this community. A Southern gem lady.
Anytime my kids or I am in the paper, she does it with everybody. She always gave you words of encouragement and always so positive. I got more mail from Helen Greenhaw than I got from anybody.”
Daryl Sammet
“She was another mother to me. It didn’t matter what you were doing, she was going to show up. She was going to be there somewhere and always the same attitude. I never saw her mad. I thought the world of her.”
Jason Black“She has always been so involved with everything. Her and Jackie were always so involved in school, band, and all that. She and Jackie, as they got older, everything from Poke Sallet Follies to volunteering, they were just really good community people. She will be missed.”
Susan McGrady
“The Limestone County Council on Aging staff is saddened by the passing of Mrs. Helen. Her grace touched so many. Some of us were fortunate enough to have known her personally through growing up with her children or attending church with her. Many of us were taught by her at Athens High School. Most of us have worked with her on community projects and special senior events. Her sweet notes, pleasant smile, encouraging words and beautiful presence will be terribly missed.”
Sally Marks
“In 2011, when my mother was very ill, Helen and Jackie came by my mom’s house and brought her a ponytail fern. Mother always loved it, they are so unique. Later, when Jackie passed, I took Helen a ponytail fern and left it on her porch with a note. The ponytail fern has always been an interesting conversation for us. We would reminisce about those. Helen is going to be missed.”
Dean Firestone
“I go back with the Greenhaw’s from when we were little kids at First Baptist Church. In 1983, Mrs. Greenhaw was my homeroom teacher at Athens High School, my senior year. I would come down the hall trying to make it to Mrs. Greenhaw’s room. She taught home ec. I would come down everyday trying to beat the bell.
One day I slid in there under the bell and she gave me the eye, like ‘ok, I see you.’ After she takes role, she said, ‘Dean, come up to my desk please.’ I did and she said, ‘I know your mom didn’t let you leave the house wearing that wrinkled shirt.’
My mom had already left for work that morning and I, being a 17 year old male, I had three piles of clothes – the dirty, been wore once and can wear again, and a clean pile. I just pulled a shirt out of the clean pile and they always needed ironing.
Mrs. Greenhaw said, ‘Go back there in that closet, get the ironing board and iron out, set the board up, plug the iron in and take that shirt off and I will iron it for you.’
So in homeroom, I am kicked back with no shirt on and Mrs. Greenhaw is back there ironing my long sleeve cotton shirt. She was not about to let me go about my day with that wrinkled shirt on.
She and Jack were both top notch. They just don’t make them any better than those folks.”
Beth Patton, Superintendent
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Helen Greenhaw, a beloved member of the Athens City Schools Family and pillar of the community. We will be keeping the Greenhaw family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Marcia Day, ACS Foundation President“Athens has lost an icon. She was the epitome of a beautiful southern lady whose greatest passion was to serve others. She accomplished that daily with grace, wit and charm. Helen and Jackie shared a vision for this community to preserve the history of the city’s educational system and to benefit students and teachers by establishing the Athens City Schools Foundation. They both have left an indelible footprint in this community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.