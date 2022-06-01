Adams named principal at Cedar Hill

Limestone County Schools recently announced Nona Adams as the new principal of Cedar Hill Elementary School. She will replace Glen Garner who retired at the the end of the 2022 school year.
“My main goal is to begin building relationships with the staff, students and parents. The first step is giving them the opportunity to know and trust me while I learn more about them,” Adams said.
Adams has served as the Assistant Principal at Creekside Primary School for 12 years prior to the move to Cedar Hill. In 2019, Adams was one of ten assistant principals in the State of Alabama to receive the Assisted Principal of the Year Award from The Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators.
“I am thrilled to be named the new principal of Cedar Hill Elementary School. My children and I are excited to join the school family and create closer relationships to those in the community,” Adams said.
Adams, a graduate of East Limestone High School, began her career with Limestone Schools in 1999.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.