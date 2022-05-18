Adoption corner- Corona

Corona was pregnant when she came to Peace, Love and Animals. In just a few days, volunteers realized something was very wrong. After a long day of labor, a c-section was done. Corona delivered one deformed and deceased baby, and everyone was heartbroken. She has now gained her weight back and is a true spitfire.
Corona is a very energetic girl and has to have a home where someone is with her at all times. Whether it was the loss of her baby or not, Corona gets upset when left alone. Corona is now about 5 years old, and she is ready for her forever home. She has learned some manners while at the rescue. She is very friendly and gets along with some dogs, but it has to be her choice. She loves all people but would do best in a home with older children due to her spirited play.
Corona is fully vetted, heart worm negative, house trained and spayed. Come make an appointment with the rescue and meet Corona. Peace, Love and Animals can be emailed at peaceloveandanimals@gmail.com or call (256) 233-4343.
