Adoption corner- Kelo

Kelo is looking for a new home after being rescued from a bad situation. A foster family at Peace, Love and Animals took Kelo into their home and began showing him life beyond the end of a chain. They quickly learned that Kelo is a very sweet boy who wants to play. He gets a bit excited upon meeting people and loves attention. He gets along with everyone — adults, children, cats and other dogs.
Kelo is a big boy, weighing approximately 75 pounds. He is between two and three years old. Kelo is house trained, current on all vaccinations and neutered. If you are interested in learning more about Kelo, contact Peace, Love and Animals at (256) 233-4343 or email peaceloveandanimals@gmail.com.
