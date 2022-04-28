Adoption corner- Poe

Poe is a handsome medium hair tuxedo kitty that is ready for a new home. He is young and a wee bit shy but warms up quickly once he see’s you want to be his friend. After that, this gorgeous boy will be your constant companion. Poe also enjoys the company of other cats.
Poe is house trained, current on all vaccinations and neutered. If you are interested in learning more about Poe, call or email Peace, Love and Animals at (256) 233- 4343 or peaceloveandanimals@gmail.com.
