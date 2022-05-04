Adoption corner- River

My name is River. When I was about 2, a nice man found me by the Tennessee River and rescued me. I was chained to a tree on a 4-foot leash.
When he found me, he immediately brought me to a rescue so that I could have the chance at a better life. I am now about 5 years old.
I am a giant lap dog and will love on you all day if you let me. I love to play fetch, run around the yard and take lots of naps. I would do best in a house with adults only and no other animals. Come make an appointment at Peace, Love and Animals to come and play fetch with me.
River is house-trained, current on all vaccinations and spayed. If you are interested in learning more about her, contact Peace, Love and Animals at (256) 233-4343 or email at peaceloveandanimals@gmail.com.
