Adoption corner-Rowan

Rowan is a handsome ginger boy in search of a loving home. He and his brother were found by the volunteers at Peace, Love and Animals after someone left them outside the rescue in a carrier. Despite being scared and confused, they were both very sweet. Rowan is curious love bug who loves to be with people. He wants to make sure he sees everything going on around him.
This funny guy is hoping to be adopted into his new home soon. He is great with other cats and children. He will even give them kisses. He is current on all vaccines, house trained and neutered. If you are interested in learning more about Rowan, contact Peace, Love and Animals at (256) 233-4343 or email peaceloveandanimals@gmail.com
