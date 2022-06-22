Adoption corner- Seymour

Seymour is looking for a new home where he can be a big, lovable couch potato. He came to Peace, Love and Animals after his previous owner, sadly, passed away. Seymour is a sweet, quiet guy who just needs someone to love him as much as his former owner did.
Seymour is a male tuxedo cat who is very quiet and extremely friendly. If relaxed and quiet is your pace, Seymour is the cat for you. Those at the rescue describe him as “dignified” and “gentle.” He also does well with other cats.
Seymour is house trained, current on vaccinations, and neutered. If you are interested in learning more about Seymour or any of the animals available for adoption at Peace, Love, and Animals, email peaceloveandanimals@gmail.com or call (256) 233-4343.
