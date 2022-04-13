Adoption corner: Molly Sue

Molly Sue needs a new family to call her own. She was surrendered to the rescue due to a bad domestic situation and by no fault of her own. She’s super sweet and a couch potato extraordinaire. Netflix and chill? Molly Sue is your girl. She has lots of love to give and just wants a comfy place to sleep and a fuzzy mouse to bat around. Come meet her at the Peace, Love and Animals, and you will fall in love.
Molly Sue is a full-figured Chocolate point Siamese. This beauty is house trained, current on all vaccinations and spayed. She gets along well with other cats, and her gentle nature makes her a great pet for a home with children. For more information on Molly Sue, email peaceloveandanimals@gmail.com or call (256) 233-4343.
