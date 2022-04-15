Adoption corner:Osha

Osha is a young ginger boy in need of a home. This sweet orange tabby Osha came to Peace, Love and Animals after being severely injured in some farm machinery. Now, he is completely healed with the exception of missing a few toes. That doesn't slow him down. He's very playful and loving and ready to find his forever home.
Osha is house trained, current on all of his vaccines and neutered. He is great with other kitties and children. If you are interested in being a forever home for Osha, contact Peace, Love and Animals at peaceloveandanimals@gmail.com or call (256) 233-4343. OSHA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.