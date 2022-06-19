Adoption Corner: Ringer

Ringer is a charming tuxedo boy who is ready to be adopted by his forever family. He is so named for the adorable white ring that circles his kitty nose. His gentle demeanor is perfect for a home with children and other cats.
This dignified gentleman considers himself an intellectual and and will charm your socks off. Besides being sweet and generous with his kisses, Ringer is highly attentive and a great communicator. He is a big boy with an even bigger heart. He would love nothing more than to cuddle up for a night of Netflix and chill.
Ringer is house trained, current on all vaccinations, and neutered. He is available for adoption at Peace, Love, and Animals. To learn more about this kitty or the many other wonderful animals available for adoption, contact peaceloveandanimals@gmail.com or call (256) 233-4343.
