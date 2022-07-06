Adoption corner: Twinkle Toes

If you are looking for a loyal companion, look no further than Miss Twinkle Toes. She is a hugger and a snuggler and would love to have someone special in her life, as her owner recently passed away.
Twinkle Toes came to the rescue declawed and will need a home where she is indoors only. She excels in sleeping on the sofa and being by the side of her loved ones. She would make a fabulous cat for an older person. She also loves the company of other cats and children.
Twinkle Toes is house trained, current on all vaccinations and spayed. If you are interested in learning more about this sweet kitty, contact Peace, Love, and Animals at peaceloveandanimals@gmail.com or call (256) 233-4343.
