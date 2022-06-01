Adoption corner: Vanta

This Auburn-haired beauty is named Vanta, and she is ready for her new forever home. The volunteers at Peace, Love and Animals helped Vanta overcome many obstacles in her time with the rescue. Now, she is healthy and has blossomed into a loving companion. Her style of play is youthful and energetic, so a family with older children is recommended. Vanta also does well with other dogs, but she is a bit too spirited when playing with cats.
Vanta is an approximately 60 pounds American Bulldog mix. She is house trained, fully vaccinated and spayed. She is friendly, loves kisses and comical. If you are interested in learning more about Vanta, contact Peace, Love and Animals at (256) 233-4343 or peaceloveandanimals@gmail.com.
