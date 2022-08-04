The Athens High School Class of 1992 held their 30 year reunion on Saturday, July 30 at Yesterday's Event Center in Athens. The classmates danced the night away and “Had a ball!”
“Everyone was in such good spirits and seemed genuinely happy to see each other,” according to class member Gina Crawford who helped coordinate the event with Carrie David Campbell and Tamera Butler Stanley.
The class also took tours of the old middle school, old high school and new high school on the morning of the reunion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.