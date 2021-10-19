MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers announced Oct. 18, seven new Family Resource Centers as members to the network. A virtual welcome ceremony was held on Oct. 13 to celebrate ANFRC’s growth from 16 to 23 members. State partners, including the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, Alabama Department of Education, and the Alabama Department of Human Resources, were also present for the event.
To achieve ANFRC membership, Family Resource Centers demonstrate that they meet ANFRC’s 25 membership standards, which the Alabama Legislature passed into law in May 2000. The standards, which relate to oversight of service delivery, fiscal management, and center administration and accountability, ensure that Alabama families receive high quality service and support.
The new ANFRC members include Mary Hill Center in Dale County, Coffee County Family Services Center, The Family Center serving Mobile and Baldwin Counties, Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center, Family Services of North Alabama based in Marshall County, Vineyard Family Services in Shelby County and Troy Resilience Project in Pike County.
ANFRC member Family Resource Centers served 18,455 families statewide from October 2019 to September 2020. The expansion of the network, which includes new geographic areas, will ensure that even more Alabamians have access to quality family support.
Alabama Department of Human Resources Commissioner Nancy Buckner said, “Membership in ANFRC is a stamp of excellence that tells families, partners, stakeholders, employers, and our entire state that an FRC is fully committed to improving the lives of Alabamians. As a key partner to DHR, the network’s continued growth will reinforce our collective efforts to promote healthy homes and communities where families can thrive.”
Director of the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, Sallye Longshore, said, “The Family Resource Center model is the best way to improve child wellbeing in Alabama because of its holistic, community-based approach. Child abuse and neglect prevention only happens in partnership, and my agency is glad to have such a healthy partnership with ANFRC.”
ANFRC
Established in 1999, ANFRC’s mission is to promote positive outcomes for all children, families, and communities by leveraging the collective impact of family resource centers and championing quality family support and strengthening practices and policies. ANFRC envisions an Alabama in which every family is thriving, and every community has access to a strong and effective family resource center. For more information on the Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers, contact Joan Witherspoon-Norris at joan@anfrc.org or visit www.anfrc.org.
