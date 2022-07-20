The kitchen at the Alabama Veterans Museum was recently named in honor of Master Sgt. Bob McAbee in remembrance of his service in the United States Military and work as a master chef. The following was written by Helen Greenhaw in commemoration of the kitchen’s dedication.
Bob McAbee served in the United States Military for 21 years, having served two tours in Vietnam along with tours in Korea and Germany. Bob retired out with the rank of Master Sergeant. He is an accomplished carpenter as well as a master chef. He can cook the cheapest cut of meat and make it taste like filet mignon. Bob can cook for 20 people or 2,500 ... the food tastes the same.
Bob’s skills as a carpenter came into play when the building was being remodeled as a museum. He put in many, many hours of labor in the old museum building. When he was not doing carpentry work, Bob would cook. He cooked many meals for years for museum functions.
As we planned for a new building for the museums, we always included a kitchen in those plans, and Bob definitely wanted a kitchen in our new building. Well, when the county donated this building to us, it came with a kitchen.
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s my honor to present to you the Bob McAbee Kitchen.
