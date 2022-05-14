The Ardmore High School Band received some surprise news Thursday morning that put them “In the Mood” for celebrating. The Glenn Miller Orchestra has extended an invitation to the students to perform with them in an upcoming show at the Princess Theater in September.
Last November, the Ardmore band traveled to Decatur’s Princess Theater to attended a Glenn Miller Orchestra performance. The students showed their appreciation throughout the orchestra’s performance through cheers and applause. Their enthusiasm was certainly noticed.
The board of directors with the Letson Foundation and members of the Glenn Miller Orchestra decided to have the students return to the Princess Theater for another show, but this time, they will perform with the orchestra.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra is often considered one of the greatest bands of all time. The jazz and swing ensemble has been performing consistently since 1956.
