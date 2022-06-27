The Greater Ardmore Chamber was awarded a grant of $2,600 from the Alabama Tourism Department thanks to the support of Representative Andy Whitt.
The funds will be used to help cover expenses with the annual Crape Myrtle Festival. The festival is scheduled for August 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at John Barnes Park in Ardmore.
This annual event brings in visitors to Ardmore and showcases what the community has to offer.
Hundreds of craft, direct sale, informational, and food vendors will gather at the park from northern Alabama and southern Tennessee.
Rep. Andy Whitt said, “An important ingredient in tourism, is getting our citizens and visitors back onto Main Street. The annual Crape Myrtle Festival does just that. This is the very definition of a small-town festival and I’m certainly glad to be supportive of this effort.”
Greater Ardmore Chamber Director Yolandia Eubanks is appreciative of these funds. Eubanks and the entire chamber board would like to say a special thanks to Rep. Whitt for his support and this grant.
“These funds have helped us secure our band and will enable us to market our festival throughout the region,” Eubanks said. “Our festival will bring in tourists and help boost our local economy.”
For more information on this year’s festival and more, visit the following webpage online: https://greaterardmorechamber.com/crape-myrtle-festival/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.