Athens Activity Center to open May 2

The city of Athens will welcome seniors back to its Pryor Street facility on May 2, with plans to operate activities Monday through Thursday.
The former Athens Senior Center will now be the Athens Activity Center with senior activities held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly on those four days.
The city is partnering with the non-profit group Foundation for Aging to provide programs and activities such as Dancercise, games, live music and more. Amy Golden, who oversees special projects for the city, will serve as the coordinator and will be the liaison with the foundation.
Golden said seniors who are interested in the Athens Activity Center and its programs are invited to a lemonade social on May 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be lemonade, coffee and cookies.
“We want to welcome everyone back and share our ideas for the center,” Golden said.
Other opening week activities include:
• May 3 – Game day with corn hole, dominoes, card games, etc.
• May 4 – Dancercise from 9:30-11 a.m. (After this first week, dancercise will be every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30-11 a.m.)
• May 5 – Live music from 9-11 a.m. and games.
Seniors are welcome to bring a sack lunch. There will be a coffee station available each activity day.
The city has invested $50,000 into the facility, first replacing the roof in late December/early January, and most recently revamping the interior entrance with new carpet, tile, paint, and a small restroom renovation. The investment also included a thorough cleaning of the entire facility.
“I’m ready to see seniors back in our building laughing, socializing and having fun,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
The facility will be available for senior-related community activities, such as the second-annual Senior Fun Fest that will be on May 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hot dogs, funnel cakes, dancing, door prizes, bingo and vendors.
In addition, Marks said the facility will be available for rent by the community.
For information on rental costs, availability and requirements, contact Golden at (256) 262-1525.
