The Athens Arts League welcomed local author Carissa Lovvorn to High Cotton Arts last weekend where she shared her newest children’s book “Lemons for Blessings” with a group of children. The Lemons for Blessings painting event gave local kids a meet and greet opportunity with Lovvorn as well as a chance to demonstrate their art skills.
After hearing Lovvorn’s latest story, the children were assisted by her and other artists in creating their own lemon-themed artwork. The mixed media art project was instructed by AAL board member Vickie Camp.
“Fifteen children were able to create a lemon tree painting to take home and a thank you card to give to an essential worker of their choice,” Lovvorn said.
“Lemons for Blessings” is the second book by Lovvorn and was released on April 5 of this year. It is the follow up to her popular debut “Seeds for Sharing” that was released last spring. Lovvorn did not have to look far to find inspiration for her books’ main characters, the Sharing Sisters. They are based on experiences with her daughters Isabelle, 9, and Ella, 5.
Lemons for Blessings is a sweet story of the Sharing Sisters, a little help from dad, and a play on “turning lemons into lemonade.” The story is a lesson on giving to others and how something as small as a lemonade stand can be a blessing to others, especially frontline workers.
The book retails for $19.95 and can be ordered online from Amazon, Books-A-Million and other online book retailers. Locally, the book will be sold at C.E.I. Bookstore. Books can also be ordered from carissalovvorn.com, and delivery is free in Athens.
