Zion Bluegrass District

Saturdays at the Athens Farmers Market continue this week with a great day of BBQ and Bluegrass. This week’s sponsor is 306 BBQ and the market committee will be serving up free BBQ sliders starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last. Zion Bluegrass District will perform live from 9-11 a.m.

The vendors scheduled for Saturday, Aug., 13 are as follows.

Growers

• King Family Farm — tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, cayenne pepper, jalapeños, bell pepper, canned goods

• Hines Family Farm — red tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, jalapeños, bell peppers, sweet banana peppers

• Sweetgrass Farm — pastured pork, grass fed beef, cut flowers, and figs

• Hays Mill Farm — whole chicken, eggs, and pork

• Pea Ridge Farm — local fruit and vegetables

• Moon & Stars Honey — local honey in a variety of sizes and creamed honey

• Hanna Holler Farm — pork, lamb, beef, sweet onions, garlic, jams, maple syrup, vanilla.

Prepared Food

• Black Dog Grounds & Sounds — lattes and fresh squeezed lemonades

• Tutt & Tutts — Relish our Relish, garlic pickles, Relish our Dressing, cheese chips, sour cream cornbread, and chess pies

• Jasmine Julian — freeze dried candy

• Aquanette’s Fried Pies – homemade fried pies in a variety of flavors

• Meteor Munchies — salsa, BBQ sauce, pickles, seasonings, crackers, croutons

Artisans

• Flirty Flame Candles — candles, melts, reed diffusers, room sprays, body oils, facial scrubs, body wash, and car fresheners.

• Beth Haney Art — face painting

• The Greenhouse Candles — hand poured soy candles and melts

• The Potter’s Hand — handmade pottery

• Joyful Gem Designs — handmade jewelry

• Nix Nax & Baubles — handcrafted beaded jewelry

The Athens Farmers Market is open Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

