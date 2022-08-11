Saturdays at the Athens Farmers Market continue this week with a great day of BBQ and Bluegrass. This week’s sponsor is 306 BBQ and the market committee will be serving up free BBQ sliders starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last. Zion Bluegrass District will perform live from 9-11 a.m.
The vendors scheduled for Saturday, Aug., 13 are as follows.
Growers
• King Family Farm — tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, cayenne pepper, jalapeños, bell pepper, canned goods
• Hines Family Farm — red tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, jalapeños, bell peppers, sweet banana peppers
• Sweetgrass Farm — pastured pork, grass fed beef, cut flowers, and figs
• Hays Mill Farm — whole chicken, eggs, and pork
• Pea Ridge Farm — local fruit and vegetables
• Moon & Stars Honey — local honey in a variety of sizes and creamed honey
• Hanna Holler Farm — pork, lamb, beef, sweet onions, garlic, jams, maple syrup, vanilla.
Prepared Food
• Black Dog Grounds & Sounds — lattes and fresh squeezed lemonades
• Tutt & Tutts — Relish our Relish, garlic pickles, Relish our Dressing, cheese chips, sour cream cornbread, and chess pies
• Jasmine Julian — freeze dried candy
• Aquanette’s Fried Pies – homemade fried pies in a variety of flavors
• Meteor Munchies — salsa, BBQ sauce, pickles, seasonings, crackers, croutons
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles — candles, melts, reed diffusers, room sprays, body oils, facial scrubs, body wash, and car fresheners.
• Beth Haney Art — face painting
• The Greenhouse Candles — hand poured soy candles and melts
• The Potter’s Hand — handmade pottery
• Joyful Gem Designs — handmade jewelry
• Nix Nax & Baubles — handcrafted beaded jewelry
The Athens Farmers Market is open Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
