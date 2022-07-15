T-Mobile is this week's sponsor for the Athens Farmers Market's Saturday market. Representatives will be at the market with a mobile showroom with music, merchandise, games and giveaways. A fun kids activity is planned and the Master Gardeners will be on-hand to help with any questions you may have.
Black Dog Grounds & Sounds will be selling delicious lattes and fresh squeezed lemonades. Many vendors are scheduled to attend the July 16 Saturday market.
Growers
• King Family Farm- tomatoes, okra, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, onions, bell pepper, canned goods, brown eggs
• Hines Family Farm- red tomatoes, Heirloom tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, squash, zucchini, Zephyr square, Obsession bicolor corn, bell peppers, jalepenos, okra (limited supply)
• Sweetgrass Farm- pastured pork, grass fed beef, fresh cut flowers
• S&J Produce- blackberries, peppers, cucumbers, spaghetti squash, and Heirloom, cherry, green and red slicing tomatoes.
• Hays Mill Farm- whole chicken, pork and fresh eggs
• Craig Family Farm- blueberries
• Pea Ridge Farm- peaches, blackberries and a variety of produce
• Moon & Stars Honey- local honey and creamed honey
• Hanna Holler Farm- lamb, beef, maple syrup, jams, jellies, garlic and onions
• Matt Leigher- eggs, peppers, squash, tomatoes, okra, radishes, dill, and cookies
Prepared Foods
• Lisa's Lovin Oven- scones, pies, mini pies, cookies, and pound cakes
• Jasmine Julian- freeze dried candy
• Tutt & Tutt's- Relish our Relish, garlic pickles, Relish our Dressing, cheese chips, sour cream cornbread, and chess pie
• Aquanette's Homemade Fried Pies
• Carrie's Kitchen- banana walnut muffins, cranberry streusel muffins, rosemary garlic bread, multigrain bread, baquettes, yeast rolls, apple cider donuts, strawberry cake, oatmeal cake, baklava, oatmeal spice iced cookies, pumpkin pecan rolls
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles- candles, melts, reed diffusers, and air fresheners
• Joyful Gen Designs- handmade jewelry and accessories
• The Greenhouse candies- hand poured soy candles and melts
