The Farmers Market is located in downtown Athens at the corner of Green and Houston streets.

 News Courier file photo
T-Mobile is this week's sponsor for the Athens Farmers Market's Saturday market. Representatives will be at the market with a mobile showroom with music, merchandise, games and giveaways. A fun kids activity is planned and the Master Gardeners will be on-hand to help with any questions you may have.

Black Dog Grounds & Sounds will be selling delicious lattes and fresh squeezed lemonades. Many vendors are scheduled to attend the July 16 Saturday market.

Growers

• King Family Farm- tomatoes, okra, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, onions, bell pepper, canned goods, brown eggs

• Hines Family Farm- red tomatoes, Heirloom tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, squash, zucchini, Zephyr square, Obsession bicolor corn, bell peppers, jalepenos, okra (limited supply)

• Sweetgrass Farm- pastured pork, grass fed beef, fresh cut flowers

• S&J Produce- blackberries, peppers, cucumbers, spaghetti squash, and Heirloom, cherry, green and red slicing tomatoes.

• Hays Mill Farm- whole chicken, pork and fresh eggs

• Craig Family Farm- blueberries

• Pea Ridge Farm- peaches, blackberries and a variety of produce

• Moon & Stars Honey- local honey and creamed honey

• Hanna Holler Farm- lamb, beef, maple syrup, jams, jellies, garlic and onions

• Matt Leigher- eggs, peppers, squash, tomatoes, okra, radishes, dill, and cookies

Prepared Foods

• Lisa's Lovin Oven- scones, pies, mini pies, cookies, and pound cakes

• Jasmine Julian- freeze dried candy

• Tutt & Tutt's- Relish our Relish, garlic pickles, Relish our Dressing, cheese chips, sour cream cornbread, and chess pie

• Aquanette's Homemade Fried Pies

• Carrie's Kitchen- banana walnut muffins, cranberry streusel muffins, rosemary garlic bread, multigrain bread, baquettes, yeast rolls, apple cider donuts, strawberry cake, oatmeal cake, baklava, oatmeal spice iced cookies, pumpkin pecan rolls

Artisans

• Flirty Flame Candles- candles, melts, reed diffusers, and air fresheners

• Joyful Gen Designs- handmade jewelry and accessories

• The Greenhouse candies- hand poured soy candles and melts

