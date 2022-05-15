On Tuesday, May 17, the Athens Farmers Market will be treating market patrons to complementary strawberry shortcakes. Thanks to Hometown Market’s sponsorship, patrons and shop for produce, eggs, meats and baked goods, and afterward enjoy locally grown strawberries in one of the South’s favorite desserts. To add to the fun, the Athens Dulcimer Group is performing from 9–11 a.m.
This is the first market theme day for the Tuesday market.
“Long a staple for the Saturday markets, theme days are fun ways encourage patrons to come to the market and enjoy what’s in season,” says market manager Kat Greene. “Our patrons love Tomato Sandwich Day when the fresh tomatoes come in. We thought, since strawberries are so popular and in season now, a Strawberry Shortcake Day would encourage folks to come out to shop all the local items at the farmers market.”
In addition to their Saturday farmers markets, Athens Main Street began running the Tuesday markets on May 3.
The executive director, Tere Richardson, said, “We are grateful to Hometown Market for sponsoring our first theme day for the Tuesday markets by providing the cakes, whipped cream, and all the fixins’. Make plans to meet us at the market on Tuesday, May 17, for a sweet local treat!”
The Farmers Market, located at 409 W. Green St. in downtown Athens, is open on Tuesdays through September 27 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and open on Saturdays from June 4 through August 27 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Farmers interested in becoming a vendor or getting more information about the Athens Farmers Market should go to https://athensmainstreet.org/athens-farmers-market/ or https://www.facebook.com/AthensALFarmersMarket.
