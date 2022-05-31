The recent monthly meeting of the Athens Friendship Quilters Guild featured a Zoom meeting with Karen Gibbs, creative director of the Banyan Batiks division of Norcott Fabrics. The meeting lasted about an hour and featured many artisans from Indonesia showing how batik fabric is made by hand. The members were all surprised by how many different techniques are required to make this fabric. After the Zoom meeting, the members praised how interesting and informative it was.
The "Show & Tell" portion of the meeting featured three quilts made by members. Loreen Thompson made a small version of the pattern “Around the World” and put it on a t-shirt calling it "Around my Neighborhood." Shane Everett’s christmas quilt included quilting, embroidery and hand coloring techniques. Rita Moore’s large red, white and black “Dahlia” quilt was made through Zoom meetings with the instructor over several months.
Members were reminded that yearly dues are to be paid by the end of June. After June 30th, non paid members will be dropped from the rolls.
At the next Guild meeting in June, the Quilt Challenge requirements will be unveiled. Members will be given several months to complete their own creation following the given parameters.
Anyone interested in any aspects of quilting is invited to attend meetings held each month on the second Monday at 10 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1716 Market Street in Athens.
