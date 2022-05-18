Athens Ladies Civitan support inclusive playground equipment for park on Pryor

A local civic entity is supporting the revitalization of an eyesore into a place where families can gather and enjoy outdoor recreation.
On Monday, May 16, the Athens Ladies Civitan Club donated $2,500 to the city of Athens for the future park on Pryor Street. The donation is for the purchase of inclusive playground equipment that children with intellectual/developmental disabilities can utilize.
“We hope to be able to contribute additional funds for this purpose in the future as well,” Civitan Club President Patricia Smith wrote in a letter to Mayor Ronnie Marks.
This is the second financial donation the project has received this month. Funding will support turning the 32-acre abandoned chicken plant site on Pryor and Shaw streets into a park that features attractions the public reported they want included such as splash pad, playground, dog park area, amphitheater, hiking/biking trails and food truck area.
Plans are for commercial and residential developments to border the park.
“When Pilgrim’s Pride closed its processing plant and 2009 and walked away, our city was left with empty buildings, tanks and a huge eyesore near Athens State University and our downtown,” Marks said. “We are moving toward making this an asset for our citizens.”
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management conducted Phase 1 and 2 environmental studies at no cost to the city and determined no site remediation was necessary. The city did hire a contractor to safely remove all asbestos from the buildings before they were demolished.
The city plans to start with the splash pad and playground area. That phase, along with the entrance, is estimated at $950,000 to $1 million. The City is working on a proposal to Dekko Foundation regarding part of that cost. Community support from entities such as Civitan will assist in the grant application.
The city is currently getting site work done on the property.
