Readers of all ages will dive into the ocean depths this summer as Athens-Limestone County Public Library presents “Oceans of Possibilities” during its summer library program. Activities will include special performances on our "Sensational Saturdays," weekly storytimes, ocean-related crafts, a Magic Show and daily programming for children of all ages.
The 2022 Summer Reading Program is open to young people, preschool through young adult, with programs, prize drawings, storytimes, "Tinker Tuesdays," and more. Families are invited to join the fun this Summer! You can view our Summer schedule at our website: https://www.alcpl.org/summer-reading-program-oceans-of-possibilities/
Registration for “Oceans of Possibilities” begins on Saturday, June 4, at our Summer Reading Kickoff event with Author & Storyteller Tracy Sue Walker at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library at (256) 232-1233 or visit our website, www.alcpl.org.
