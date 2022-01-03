The city of Athens, Limestone County and Limestone NAACP announces the 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Essay & Art Contest.
Essay Divisions (Themes on following page)
Grades 2 and 3; Grades 4 and 5; Grades 6-8; Grades 9-12
2022 Art Divisions (Themes on following page)
Grades 2-5; Grades 6-12
Criteria:
• Must be a student attending a school in Athens or Limestone County. Homeschoolers are encouraged to participate
• No more than one page in length for essays and typed or written legibly by hand.
• The student, not adults, must write the essay; counselors and parents may assist the student. Make sure it is the words and thoughts of the student.
• Include the student’s name, age, grade, school, and a phone number on the upper right corner of the essay. Art work should have the same information included on the back.
• The essay will be judged on clarity, content, grammar, and theme developmentbased on age of the writer.
• Art will be judged based on creativity of theme expression and artistic skills based on chosen medium.
• The winners in each category will read their essay during the MLK program on Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m. All art will be displayed at mayor’s office and then moved to the Veterans Museum for display on Jan. 17. Art winners will discuss their work during the program at the Veterans Museum.
• The first, second, and third place winners for both essay and art will receive a cash award and a plaque.
For questions, you may contact Benard Simelton: (256) 444-1300 or (256) 426-6406.
Submit entries by Jan. 7.
Email Essays to: info@alnaacp.org or kglaze@athensal.us or hand-deliver to Kim at the Mayor’s Office
Art Work is to be delivered to Kim at the mayor’s office. Do not email.
