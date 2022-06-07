The Athens Lions Club has announced the opening of this year's Kiddie Carnival. The carnival will kick-off June 23, 2022, and run for six weekends, June 23 to July 30, Thursday-Saturday nights, 6:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. The Kiddie Carnival is located at 309 E Forrest Street, Athens, AL.
The kiddie carnival features ten rides for young kids, ages 2-10. Bingo will be back for all and concessions including hamburgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, chicken sandwiches, snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy and funnel cakes.
It is free to attend the carnival with each ride costing only one $.50 ticket. Bring cash or checks as no credit.debit cards are accepted. Free parking is available offsite. Private party rentals are not available.
The carnival is hosted by the members of the Athens Lions Club and the numerous volunteer groups and individuals that help. The Lions Club is always interested in new members and volunteers to assist them. You can contact them on their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kiddiecarnival/
