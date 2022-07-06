The Athens Rotary Club recently held its annual luncheon ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments from the previous year and also to look ahead to the next year. Outgoing president Tere Richardson thanked her fellow Rotarians and the board for being instrumental in their many club achievements.
On June 29, 2018, The Martha Jo Leonard Service Above Self Award was established to recognize, as the award reads, “One deemed worthy, in memory of our fellow Rotarian whose contributions of time and talent forever enriches the lives of those she touched.”
The 2022 Martha Jo Leonard Service Above Self Award recipient is Rotarian Sally Marks.
“I can’t think of a more deserving Rotarian than this year’s recipient. A Rotarian since 2011, attendance has been a high priority for this person, living by the motto of ‘you can’t build goodwill and better friendships unless you show up!’ But the most important motto to them is ‘Service Above Self.’ I can seriously tell you what a huge heart for service (Marks) processes,” Richardson said.
“I was Service Projects Chair for 5 years, and without fail (Marks) was always one of the first one or two to say, ‘I’ll be glad to help.’ (Marks) helps with not only virtually every Rotary service project but many, many other organizations, and events throughout our community. The Veterans Museum, the City Activity Center, Senior Day, Poke Sallet, Athens Main Street events, you name it. She will be there to help.”
Many Rotarians were recognized at the luncheon including those with perfect attendance, a key expectation for membership. Those with perfect attendance for the 2021-2022 club year and more are:
• Chris Hamilton- 2 years
• Sally Marks- 11 years
• Jimmy McClary- 50 years
• Jim McClary- 14 years
• Beth Patton- 1 year
• Roy Patton- 5 years
• Tere Richardson- 1 year
• Susan Riddle- 7 years
• Glenn Stokes- 5 years
Among the newly elected officers for the 2022-2023 club year are:
• Amy Golden — Secretary
• John Hubbard — Treasurer
• Mason Matthews — President
• Tere Richardson — Immediate Past President
• Denver Betts — President-Elect
• Susan Riddle — Secretary-Elect
