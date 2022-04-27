Athens Rotary lends hand to United Way

The United Way of Athens-Limestone County recently received help with the beautification outside their office from the Athens Rotary Club.
Last Saturday, April 23, Athens Rotarians lent their gardening skills by providing a fresh layer of pine straw, planting new shrubbery and adding blooming plants at the United Way office located at the corner of Marion and Lee Streets.
“The Rotary Club was grateful to give back to United Way of Athens-Limestone County on Saturday by working on their landscaping,” Tere Richardson Athens Rotary Club President said.
“We are grateful to the Athens Rotary Club for its commitment to ‘Service Above Self’ in all that they do in our community. Their work can be seen throughout this community. From the moment we approached Rotary for help, they took a lead in getting the beds ready, digging the holes, and helping to secure plants from the Limestone Correctional Facility to complete the project. With their help, we are making sure that our facility is safe and inviting for those coming to our office,” United Way of Athens-Limestone County Executive Director Kaye Young McFarlen said.
