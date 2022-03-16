This August 2016 file photo shows peaches from Isom's Orchard available at the Athens Saturday Market. Following a recent 4-0 vote by the Limestone County Commission, Athens Main Street is now managing two weekly markets for patrons at the Green Street Farmers Market Pavilion. Farmers interested in becoming a vendor or would like more information about the Athens Farmers Market should visit https://athensmainstreet.org/athens-farmers-market/ or https://www.facebook.com/AthensALFarmersMarket.