ATHENS — Following a recent 4-0 vote by the Limestone County Commission, Athens Main Street is now managing two weekly markets for patrons at the Green Street Farmers Market Pavilion.
The Farmers Market, located at 409 W. Green St. in downtown Athens, will be open on Tuesdays beginning May 3-Sept. 27 from 7 a.m. to noon, and open on Saturdays from June 4-Aug. 27 from 7 a.m. to noon.
“The Athens Main Street organization is such a valuable asset to our community,” Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said. “I am excited to see the growth that their plans will bring to the weekly Farmers Markets.”
A key partner in the Farmers Market team is Market Manager Kat Greene. She has managed the growing market for years bringing it to a record number of vendors and patrons.
“Kat and the market committee have done a fantastic job scheduling, recruiting, and managing the daily operations of our Saturday Market,” Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said. “The committee is excited to take over the weekly market and grow it.”
Both Tuesday and Saturday will be Alabama Certified Farmers Markets. This means that all produce, prepared foods and crafts must be locally produced and sold by the makers or their employees.
“Farmers throughout Limestone County feed people across the southeast,” Greene said. “Now, residents have the opportunity to support local growers every Tuesday and Saturday.”
Farmers interested in becoming a vendor or would like more information about the Athens Farmers Market should visit https://athensmainstreet.org/athens-farmers-market/ or https://www.facebook.com/AthensALFarmersMarket.
