DECATUR — Some of the nation’s most highly acclaimed storytellers will make their way to Athens virtually in November for the city’s annual celebration of storytelling, tall tales and readings. Now in its 15th year, the Athens Storytelling Festival goes virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be hosted online. The virtual festival will take place November 12-13..
Imagination will once again play a big role in the Athens Storytelling Festival. Instead of performing live under the big red striped tent in downtown Athens as in years past, stories will be told through a ticketed Facebook group, where ticketholders will be able to view specially-made storytelling videos from this year’s tellers.
Slated to appear virtually are many of the favorite performers from previous years including author Donald Davis, National Storytelling Festival favorite Bil Lepp, internationally-known Carmen Deedy, highly accomplished old-time, bluegrass and swing musician Josh Goforth, and new for this year’s event for the school days virtual festival is British storyteller Simon Brooks.
Tickets are $20 per household. Tickets provide access to the entire virtual storytelling festival, to be played out on a private Facebook group just for ticketholders. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.
To purchase tickets or for more information including a biography on each storyteller and a virtual schedule of events, visit www.athensstorytellingfestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.