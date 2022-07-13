The News Courier’s reporter Christy P. Bailey will be the guest speaker at this Sunday’s quarterly meeting of the Limestone County Historical Society.
The program will begin at 3 p.m. at the Rodger’s Center of First Presbyterian Church on the Square with refreshments served at 2:30 p.m. The public is welcome.
Bailey will talk on the subject of Limestone County men lost during World War I. She became interested in the topic of World War I several years ago when researching the names of veterans inscribed on Cullman County’s WWI monument. Soon, she discovered the names of men who had courageously lost their lives in the war but had inadvertently been omitted from the monument. The monument has since been corrected.
After returning to her hometown of Athens in November 2021, Bailey began looking into the WWI casualties from Limestone County.
“It is important for all of those who sacrificed so much for our country to never be forgotten. I want to share their stories and preserve their legacies for generations to come,” Bailey said. “I appreciate the Limestone County Historical Society for providing a platform which gives everyone in the community an opportunity to learn about our rich, unique history and the extraordinary men and women who made Athens-Limestone what it is today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.