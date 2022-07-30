Over the past several weeks band students across the city and county have been braving the heat and putting in long hours as they get ready for their 2022 marching band season. Band camp is also a time for some fun and coming together after the summer break. Students will spend countless hours learning new music, marching drills, dance and color guard routines, and so much more in order to entertain the crowds at pep rallies, football games, parades, and marching competitions.
featured
Band Camp 2022
Online Poll
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurant scores July 18-22
- Madison man arrested for murder in Limestone County
- Collin Raye to perform free show tonight
- Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings July 11-15
- Coach profile: Jonathan Snider, Ardmore High School
- Quarterback profile: Cole Holt of Elkmont
- Post Office shortage
- Arrest reports July 23
- LCSO in search of missing person
- Arrest reports July 26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.