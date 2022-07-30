Over the past several weeks band students across the city and county have been braving the heat and putting in long hours as they get ready for their 2022 marching band season. Band camp is also a time for some fun and coming together after the summer break. Students will spend countless hours learning new music, marching drills, dance and color guard routines, and so much more in order to entertain the crowds at pep rallies, football games, parades, and marching competitions.

