Students at Spark at Cowart Elementary now have yet another way to break new paths thanks to a grant from the Make a Way Foundation. The school has a fun new sensory path through it's halls
"A sensory path or hall is a colorful, creative, and playful way for students to build connections in the brain responsible for sight, touch, and sound that enable students to complete complex, multiple- stage tasks," Athens City Schools explained.
The school chose a space themed path for the students to follow.
"The pathway helps students to engage in physical activities like hopping, reaching, and bending while counting or following the letters of the alphabet," ACS said on their Facebook page. "Our SPARK students just love it!"
ACS thanked the Make A Way foundation as well as the volunteers who made the path possible.
