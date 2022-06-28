The Red, White & Boom: Let Freedom Ring
The City of Athens fireworks show from the Athens Limestone County Tourism Association will take place July 4 starting at dusk.
The show is viewable along US Hwy 31 around the Athens High School Stadium. Due to safety, the stadium will not be open for seating. Spectators can park at school campuses, shopping complexes, Sportsplex and Swan Creek Park. Athens Police will direct traffic after the show.
Food Trucks and Fireworks
The 4th annual fireworks display from Lindsay Lane North Church will take place Sunday July 3 from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Elkmont Rec Field located at 25630 Evans Avenue in Elkmont. The event will feature food trucks, inflatables and end with a professional fireworks show.
16th Annual Elk River Boat Party
Saturday July 2 from 3-7 p.m., Mike and Bridgett Jackson will once again host the Elk River boat party on Anderson Creek.
The party will feature music from recoding artist Kozmic Mama.
Best place to dock is at Lee Hi Bridge on Highway 72 in Rogersville. Go north on the Elk River and under Lee Hi Bridge. Turm left into Anderson Creek and the party is on the right.
7th annual Born Free Bash
Tommy and Becky James will host a boat party Saturday July 2 from 3-7 p.m. with
The Jeff Quillen Band providing live music on the water.
The party is ½ mile south of Hwy 72 bridge on Elk River. Boats only.
Cruise-In on the Square
Saturday July 2 at 6 p.m. the public is welcome to come out and enjoy seeing some cool cars, trucks, and bikes.
Guests are asked to reserve spaces on the north side of the square open for restaurant patrons.
Merchant’s Alley Happy Hour Music Series
Friday July 1 from 5-6:30 p.m. will feature live music from an area musician and a chance to unwind with friends.
The weekly music series at the newly renovated Merchant’s Alley is hosted by Athens Main Street.
The Star Spangled Celebration
Saturday July 2 from 5-9 p.m. at Dublin Park, 8324 Madison Pike, in Madison.
This event will feature inflatables, live music food vendors and free shuttle service with parking available at Bob Jones High School.
The firework display is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
Spirit of America Festival
Hosted by the Decatur Kiwanis, the festival is held at Point Mallard Park on July 4 from 12-9 p.m. The festival will have food and craft vendors, activities for children and the Point Mallard Water Park will be open from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
The fireworks for the event will begin at 9 p.m. that night.
