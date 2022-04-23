The heroic actions of the first grade students in Tracy Hodges classroom at Cedar Hill Elementary, also known as Hodge’s Heroes, have now been recognized globally. Dole and Marvel partnered to celebrate the class and certify them as real life superheroes at a party held for them in their classroom Wednesday, April 20.
When their teacher, Hodges, experienced a medical emergency on Jan. 20, the students stayed calm and worked together to find the help their teacher needed. Upon hearing of the brave and quick actions, Dole and Marvel wanted to meet and honor the real-life heroes in person. As the students returned to their classroom from lunch, they walked into a party made just for them. Dole and Marvel gave each student superhero masks, capes and sticker books.
“You guys are amazing super heroes, and I get to be the lucky one to come tell you guys congratulations for what you did for Mrs. Hodges. That was amazing, for you guys to think so quick and so fast on your feet like that. I was just amazed,” Lisa J. Allen, director of brand marketing for Dole Food Company, Inc., said to the class.
Wednesday also happened to be National Banana Day, and Dole’s mascot Bobby the Banana recorded and sent the youngsters a special video message. The students were then treated to a banana split bar, where they could pick from a variety of toppings and fresh fruit.
“One of the things we try to do, we are all about making the world a better place to live,” Allen said. “Each year we create a campaign and this year it is ‘Healthy Heroes,’ so we heard about this and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing.’”
Hodges is incredibly proud of her hometown heroes for coming to her aid after she experienced a COVID-19 related seizure. “I am so proud of them each and every day. Not only are they heroes, they have grown in their education and are doing great. They are ready for second grade,” she said.
