The Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and Limestone County Economic Development Association (LCEDA) recently partnered to provide 10 students from Limestone County, Athens City, and Athens Bible School a $1,500 scholarship, The scholarships were given to students pursuing careers in manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, or construction. This initiative was created to help educate students who will fill the local workforce demand. Funds for these scholarships were raised through the annual LCEDA golf tournament and the Chamber's Rocket City Trash Pandas outing.
The 2022 scholarship recipients are:
• Bree Higginbotham, Athens High School
• Anna Grace Jones, West Limestone High School
• Connor Abernathy, Athens Bible School
• Katelyn Graham, Athens High School
• Paige Robinson, Elkmont High School
• Jacob Lovell, Elkmont High School
• Avery Powers, East Limestone High School
• Garron Moore, Clements High School
• Joshua Freeman, Elkmont High School
• Leila Vanderwal, Athens High School
