The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama is now accepting bids for a Food Service Catering Contract to feed approximately 700 - 1,000 youth per day from October 1, 2022, thru September 30, 2023. The Provider must be able to deliver meals and snacks daily to programs located in Jackson, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan Counties.
All applications must be received by noon 09/01/2022.
Bid Applications can be downloaded at bgcnal.com/food and emailed to klong@bgcnal.com.
Hardcopy applications should be in a sealed envelope marked "Bid Inside" and dropped off at 2901 Fairbanks Street, Huntsville, AL 35816.
Mailed applications should be mailed to P.O. Box 73, Huntsville, AL 35804
For more information, contact Konnye Long
Phone: (256) 534-6060
Email: klong@bgcnal.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.