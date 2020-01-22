• Marriage makeover. Bondage Breakers will hold a marriage makeover 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1030 Ragsdale Lane, Pulaski, Tennessee. Speakers: Apostle Stanley Garret and Bishop Claude Bellafant. More information: 256-299-9501
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.