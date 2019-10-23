• Swamp John's fundraiser. Lighthouse Apostolic Church will hold a Swamp John's fundraiser 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Big Lots parking lot. Cost is $12 a plate, which includes choice of fish, chicken or shrimp, fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and tea. Proceeds will benefit Lighthouse Apostolic building fund. More information: Marie McGuire, 256-998-0195
• Appreciation banquet. An appreciation banquet for Pastor Charles and Debra Simmons will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Association Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Comedian Jarrett Collier and various musicians will perform. Pastor Michael Timberlake of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, will speak. More information: Mother Imogene Malone, 256-232-6247
• Friends and Family Day. Mount Nebo Baptist Church will host Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 27971 Easter Ferry Road. Pastor Clarence Parks and the Ole Mount Zion Church in Pulaski, Tennessee, will be at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served. Everyone welcome. More information: 256-233-7809
• Appreciation service. Little Ezekiel Missionary Baptist Church will host an appreciation service to celebrate 20 years of service by Pastor Charles and Debra Simmons 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church on Lindsay Road, Tanner. Pastor Antoyne Green of New Life M.B. Church in Athens will bring the message. Music by New Life M.B. Church. More information: Mother Imogene Malone, 256-232-6247
• Love Day. Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will hold the pastor's 28th annual Love Day celebration at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 923 Brownsferry St., Athens. Guest speaker is the Rev. Terrance Vickerstaff, associate minister at First Missionary Baptist Church, Huntsville. More information: 256-233-3016
• Landmark program. The pastor, missionary society and members of Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate the annual Old Landmark Program 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church. Pastor Katherine Baker and Bright Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church of America will lead service.
• Gospel concert. Southern gospel music group Unity 4 will perform at Enon Baptist Church 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, off Alabama 99 in the Goodsprings community. No admission, but offering will be taken. More information: 256-278-0588
• Women's conference. Friendship Church will hold its 2019 women's conference, "Sweet Tea, Friends, and Jesus," 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Music by Lacey Snider and speech by Nancy Stewart. Free admission and lunch. More information: Pat Gartman, 256-777-7153
• Addiction series. Grace Full Gospel Church will hold an addiction series with addiction-based testimonies Nov. 10-15 at 27267 Bain Road, Athens. Series begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and 7 p.m. Nov. 11-15. Inspired by Brother Gary Stewart Jones and led by Pastor Tammie Carter Johnson and evangelist Ryan Wilburn. Musical performance by Heartfelt Trio. More information: 256-374-3674; 256-278-0550
