• Observance. The Tibbs Family Gospel Choir invites the public to its 59th Praise and Reflection Observance Oct. 11-13. Celebration starts 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Toney, with the Rev. Ernest Williams as pastor. Guest choirs, groups and soloists are invited to participate. Commemoration culminates 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, with the Rev. Anthony Stewart of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Harvest, as guest speaker. Music by St. Elizabeth Primitive Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir of Madison. More information: Annie Brazelton, 256-852-7229.

• Gospel meeting. Northside Church of Christ, 1201 N. Jefferson St., Athens, will hold a gospel meeting Oct. 13-16. Sunday services will be 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Services Monday through Wednesday will be 7 p.m. Speaker will be Don Miller, Sunday; Lance Taylor, Monday; Steve Ferguson, Tuesday; and Ryan Knight, Wednesday. More information: 256-232-3179.

• Portrait fundraiser. Ark of Promise Church, 15199 Brownsferry Road, Athens, will host a portrait fundraiser Oct. 17-19 to raise money to build a new sanctuary. For $10, participants will receive one 10-by-13-inch color portrait, with the option of buying a package at pickup. Photo dates are 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. More information: Deborah Scott, 256-278-9375.

• Free kids day camp. Cowboy Church of Limestone County will hold a free Buck-A-Roo Day Camp for children ages 6-13 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 26155 Thach Road, Athens. Learn horse handling, care and safety. Includes barrel racing, team-roping expo and Buck-A-Roo Rodeo. Horses and lunch provided. Parent or guardian must sign waiver prior to child participation. More information: Steve Olney, 256-614-9725 or Rod Sanders, 256-777-0248.

• Harvest celebration. Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will hold its Harvest Celebration at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the church, 923 Brownsferry St., Athens. The guest speaker is the Rev. Dorothy Tiller of Huntsville Presbytery. More information: 256-233-3016.

• Swamp John's fundraiser. Lighthouse Apostolic Church will hold a Swamp John's fundraiser 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Big Lots parking lot. Cost is $12 a plate, which includes choice of fish, chicken or shrimp, fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and tea. Proceeds will benefit Lighthouse Apostolic building fund. More information: Marie McGuire, 256-998-0195.

• Friends and Family Day. Mount Nebo Baptist Church will host Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 27971 Easter Ferry Road. Pastor Clarence Parks and the Ole Mount Zion Church in Pulaski, Tennessee, will be at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served. Everyone welcome. More information: 256-233-7809.

• Love Day. Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will hold the Pastor's 28th Love Day Celebration at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 923 Brownsferry St., Athens. The guest speaker is the Rev. Terrance Vickerstaff, associate minister at First Missionary Baptist Church, Huntsville. More information: 256-233-3016.

• Women's conference. Friendship Church will hold its 2019 women's conference, "Sweet Tea, Friends, and Jesus," 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Music by Lacey Snider and speech by Nancy Stewart. Free admission and lunch. More information: Pat Gartman, 256-777-7153.

• Addiction series. Grace Full Gospel Church will hold an addiction series with addiction-based testimonies Nov. 10-15 at 27267 Bain Road, Athens. Series begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and 7 p.m. Nov. 11-15. Inspired by Brother Gary Stewart Jones and led by Pastor Tammie Carter Johnson and evangelist Ryan Wilburn. Musical performance by Heartfelt Trio. More information: 256-374-3674 or 256-278-0550.

