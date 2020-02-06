• Revival Sunday. Tabernacle Baptist Church will host Revival Sunday 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the church at 24318 Drawbaugh Road, Athens. Brother Clint Shrum, sheriff of Grundy County, Tennessee, will speak. More information: Brother Jason Pylant, church pastor, 256-777-9952
• Anniversary service. Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will host its 152nd anniversary service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the church, 1108 S. Hine St., Athens. Guest speaker is attorney and Athens native Shannon Moore, founder of SYM Law Group LLC in Birmingham. More information: 256-233-2104
• Worship and spaghetti dinner. Meg Hutton presents a night of worship and spaghetti dinner 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at 7041 Moores Mill Road, Huntsville. Admission is free and open to everyone, though offering will be accepted to benefit Adoption Heritage Tour.
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
