• Observance. The Tibbs Family Gospel Choir invites the public to its 59th Praise and Reflection Observance Oct. 11-13. Celebration starts 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Toney, with the Rev. Ernest Williams as pastor. Guest choirs, groups and soloists are invited to participate. Commemoration culminates 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, with the Rev. Anthony Stewart of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Harvest, as guest speaker. Music by St. Elizabeth Primitive Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir of Madison. More information: Annie Brazelton, 256-852-7229
• Gospel meeting. Northside Church of Christ, 1201 N. Jefferson St., Athens, will hold a gospel meeting Oct. 13-16. Sunday services will be 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Services Monday through Wednesday will be 7 p.m. Speaker will be Don Miller, Sunday; Lance Taylor, Monday; Steve Ferguson, Tuesday; and Ryan Knight, Wednesday. More information: 256-232-3179.
• Harvest celebration. Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will hold its Harvest Celebration at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the church, 923 Brownsferry St., Athens. The guest speaker is the Rev. Dorothy Tiller of Huntsville Presbytery. More information: 256-233-3016
• Friends and Family Day. Mount Nebo Baptist Church will host Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 27971 Easter Ferry Road. Pastor Clarence Parks and the Ole Mount Zion Church in Pulaski, Tennessee, will be at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served. Everyone welcome. More information: 256-233-7809
• Love Day. Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will hold the Pastor's 28th Love Day Celebration at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 923 Brownsferry St., Athens. The guest speaker is the Rev. Terrance Vickerstaff, associate minister at First Missionary Baptist Church, Huntsville. More information: 256-233-3016
