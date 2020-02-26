• Friends and Family Day. Coxey church of Christ will celebrate Friends and Family Day on Sunday, March 1. Bible classes will start at 10 a.m., with preaching at 11 a.m., lunch at noon, singing at 1:30 p.m. and evening service at 2:30 p.m. The church is at the corner of U.S. 72 and New Cut Road in Athens.
• 25th pastoral anniversary. St. Mark Primitive Baptist Church, 740 W. Sanderfer Road in Athens, will hold its 25th pastoral anniversary Sunday, March 1. The Rev. Leo Owens, associate of Westside Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur, will speak at 11 a.m. Elder James Mooney, of St. Bartley P.B. Church of Huntsville, will speak at 2 p.m.
• Gospel meeting. O'Neal Church of Christ will hold a gospel meeting March 1-4. The speaker will be Buc Chumbley. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., with the service to follow at 10:45. The Sunday evening service will be at 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday services will be at 7 p.m.
• Spring revival. Nebo Community Church will host its spring revival March 8-11. The guest speaker will by Brandon Pylant. There will be special music each night by the Pylant family. The Sunday service will be at 5 p.m., while the Monday through Wednesday services will be at 7 p.m. More information: Jerry Smith at 256-777-6399
• Gospel meetings. Northside Church of Christ, 1201 N. Jefferson St., Athens, will hold gospel meetings March 8-11 with a different speaker each day. Sunday services will be at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday services will be at 7 p.m. Sunday's speaker will by Bobby Graham, Monday's speaker will be Jimmy Clark, Tuesday's speaker will be Greg Chandler and Wednesday's speaker will be T.J. Smith. More information: 256-232-3179
• Summer program. New Life Assembly SPARK Academy is enrolling for Summer Program and Spring Break Camp at New Life Assembly, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens. Spring Break Camp is March 30-April 3. Cost is$110 per child, plus a $20 trip fee. Summer Camp begins May 26. Cost is$110 per week, plus $35 registration fee and $75 activity fee. Programs are for grades K-6, and there are discounts available for those enrolling more than one student. More information: 256-614-4823, 256-232-6119 or www.athensnewslife.com
