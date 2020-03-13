• Swamp John's fundraiser. Round Island Baptist Church will hold a Swamp John's fundraiser 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the church, 14790 Brownsferry Road, Athens. $12 ticket buys meal, dessert and drink. Proceeds benefit Baptist Women's Fund.
• Marriage conference. Bondage Breakers Ministry will hold a marriage conference 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1212 Plainview Circle, Athens. Theme: Marriage Makeover. Speakers: Bondage Breakers and Deliverance pastor Cordell Hunter, minister Kelly Scott, prophet Timmy Duke and more. More information: 256-701-3296
• Women's day. Little Ezekiel Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual women's day celebration 11 a.m. Sunday, March 22, at the church, 16439 Lindsay Road, Tanner. Speaker: Clondette Owens, copastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur. Theme: "Women Walking by Faith." More information: 256-233-3039
• Summer program. New Life Assembly Spark Academy is enrolling children for Summer Program and Spring Break Camp at New Life Assembly, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens. Spring Break Camp is March 30-April 3. Cost is $110 per child, plus a $20 trip fee. Summer Camp begins May 26. Cost is $110 per week, plus $35 registration fee and $75 activity fee. Programs are for grades K-6, and there are discounts available for those enrolling more than one student. More information: 256-614-4823, 256-232-6119 or www.athensnewlife.com
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
