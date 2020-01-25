• Free food distribution. Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church food pantry will be open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 1911 Hine St., Athens, while supplies last. You may receive food if you: are eligible to receive food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); are eligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Aid to Families with Dependent Children (TANF/AFDC); are eligible to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI); meet income minimums available at distribution site; have special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.); or complete eligibility form at distribution site. Bring valid ID card or driver's license. One food distribution per household. More information: Pastor Brye McMillon, 256-444-2628
• Benefit singing. Truth Baptist Church will host a benefit singing for Michael Smith 6 p.m. today at the church, 19297 Sewell Road, Athens. Michael had spinal surgery Nov. 27, 2019 to remove a spinal tumor and is confined to a wheelchair, unable to work. Singers will be The Terry Family, The Terry Brothers and others. More information: 256-230-0308 or 256-233-2315
• Marriage makeover. Bondage Breakers will hold a marriage makeover 5 p.m. today at 1030 Ragsdale Lane, Pulaski, Tennessee. Speakers: Apostle Stanley Garret and Bishop Claude Bellafant. More information: 256-299-9501
