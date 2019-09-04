• Gospel tent meeting. Public invited to old-fashioned gospel tent meeting 7 nightly Sept. 9-13 at 19791 Alabama 127, Athens. Event includes series of Bible lessons on theme "What if I'm Wrong About..." Also, different speakers nightly on following subjects: Monday - "My God," Tuesday - "My Salvation,"Wednesday - "My Feelings," Thursday - "My Church," and Friday - "Heaven." Followed by question and answer session. Free daily Bible study upon request. For free local transportation or more information: Marvin Malone, 256-337-5158, or Sylvester Malone, 256-874-1941.
• Annual prayer breakfast. Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church — 803 Westmoreland Ave., Athens — will hold annual prayer breakfast 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The Rev. Robert Rice of Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America, Athens, will be guest speaker. Evangelist Elaine Tibbs-Rice will be guest vocalist. More information: 256-694-5476.
• Gospel singing. First Independent Methodist Church — 13904 Zehner Road, Athens — will host gospel singing 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Event will feature Only By Grace and special guests, The Terry Family.
• Ladies Day. Coxey Church of Christ Ladies Day, with speaker Callie Rasberry and topic "Seasons of Our Life," will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 21, followed by lunch. Registration is 8:30 a.m., brunch provided. Church is at 10495 U.S. 72 (at U.S. 72 and New Cut Road, west of Athens).
