• Christmas Extravaganza. Alabama Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church of America will present "A Christmas Extravaganza" 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Pincham-Lincoln Center, 606 Trinity Circle, Athens. The theme is "Oh, Come Let Us Adore Him," Psalm 95:1-6 and Psalm 96:1. Tickets are $25 each, with proceeds benefiting the church's community outreach programs.
• Christmas concert. Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Association men's and women's choirs will hold a free Christmas concert 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Everyone welcome.
• Drive-thru Nativity. Emmanuel Baptist Church will host its annual live drive-thru Nativity scene 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 15. The free event is at 1917 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-232-6193; ebcathens.com
• Donations needed. Faith Christian Assembly, 14184 Section Line Road, Elkmont, is seeking donations for families in need in Athens and Elkmont. Toys, clothing, shoes, personal hygiene products and food are needed. To make a donation, call Amanda Thrasher, 256-800-7759
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.